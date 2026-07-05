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English NewsSportsCricketRavi Bishnoi Creates Unwanted Record As England Chase Down 191 To Beat India

Ravi Bishnoi Creates Unwanted Record As England Chase Down 191 To Beat India

Ravi Bishnoi created an unwanted T20I record as England chased down 190 to beat India, leaving Shreyas Iyer still searching for his first win as captain.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England chased 190 successfully, leveling the T20I series.
  • Ravi Bishnoi bowled three no-balls, an unwanted T20I record.
  • His expensive 17th over swung the match dramatically.

Ravi Bishnoi IND vs ENG T20: India's hopes of taking an early lead in the five-match T20I series ended in disappointment after England successfully chased down 190 in the second match, with Ravi Bishnoi enduring a forgettable outing that resulted in an unwanted record. The leg-spinner struggled at a crucial stage of England's innings, bowling three no-balls during the contest. Two of those errors came in the same over, allowing England to seize control of the chase through Jacob Bethell.

Bishnoi's Expensive Over Turns the Match

With his three no balls, Ravi Bishnoi became the first bowler from an ICC full-member nation to deliver three no-balls in a men's T20I. 

England had found themselves under pressure early after losing both openers in the opening over to slip to 1/2. However, Harry Brook launched a brisk counterattack to halt India's momentum before Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton combined to rebuild the innings with a vital partnership.

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The decisive moment arrived in the 17th over when Ravi Bishnoi's costly mistakes handed England a significant advantage.

With the visitors requiring 49 runs from the final four overs, the leg-spinner overstepped twice in the over, giving Bethell two free hits.

The England batsman made the most of the opportunity, clearing the ropes three times during the over, including two maximums from the free-hit deliveries.

England collected 29 runs from the over, dramatically swinging the contest in the hosts' favour.

India Continue Winless Run Under Shreyas Iyer

India's total of 190 ultimately proved insufficient as England completed the chase to level the series.

The defeat also extended India's difficult run in the format. The side has now gone four consecutive T20Is without a victory, including one match that ended without a result.

It also means Shreyas Iyer is still searching for his first win as India's T20I captain after succeeding the highly successful Suryakumar Yadav.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unwanted record did Ravi Bishnoi set in the IND vs ENG T20 match?

Ravi Bishnoi became the first bowler from an ICC full-member nation to deliver three no-balls in a men's T20I. Two of these errors occurred in the same over.

How did Ravi Bishnoi's bowling impact the outcome of the match?

Bishnoi's costly mistakes in the 17th over, including two no-balls, allowed England to score 29 runs. This significantly swung the contest in England's favour, helping them chase 190.

What is India's recent form in T20Is under captain Shreyas Iyer?

India has gone four consecutive T20Is without a victory, including one match ending without a result. Shreyas Iyer is still searching for his first win as India's T20I captain.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG T20 Ravi Bishnoi Shreyas Iyer Jacob Bethell
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