Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India recovered from early collapse via Abhishek's aggressive fifty.

Captain Shreyas Iyer anchored, India posted 189/7 total.

Persistent rain prevented England's chase, match ended no-result.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: India finally found some batting rhythm after a disappointing tour of Ireland, but the weather ensured there was no result in the opening T20I against England at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. A fluent partnership between Abhishek Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer helped the visitors recover from an early collapse before persistent rain washed out England's chase without a single ball being bowled. The match ended as a no-result, with the second game of the five-match series now set to be played in Manchester on July 4.

Abhishek Fires After India's Early Collapse

India's innings got off to a shaky start despite opting to bat first. Sanju Samson departed cheaply after finding Tom Banton at point off Saqib Mahmood, while Ishan Kishan's stay ended in familiar fashion after another run-out following a mix-up in the middle.

Read More: Shreyas Iyer Smashes Blazing 68 As India Post 189 Against England

At 6/2, memories of India's struggles against Ireland briefly resurfaced. However, Abhishek Sharma quickly shifted the momentum.

The left-hander launched an aggressive counterattack, taking on England's pace attack with fearless strokeplay. Mahmood and Luke Wood bore the brunt as Abhishek hammered boundaries and sixes to push India to 61/2 at the end of the powerplay.

He raced to a 20-ball half-century, dominating both pace and spin before eventually falling lbw to Sam Curran after scoring a sparkling 59.

Shreyas Iyer Anchors Before Rain Has Final Say

While Abhishek played the aggressor, skipper Shreyas Iyer built the innings from the other end. The captain mixed smart strike rotation with timely boundaries, bringing up his ninth T20I half-century and his first as India's captain.

His 68 came at an important time, especially after a quiet series in Ireland. Iyer looked increasingly comfortable as he pierced the field with precision before adding the occasional big hit, including a towering six over extra cover.

After Iyer's dismissal, India still needed a late flourish, and Shivam Dube delivered exactly that. His unbeaten 42 off just 21 balls lifted the visitors to 189/7, with India collecting 54 runs in the final five overs after a relatively quiet middle phase.

England never got the chance to respond.

Heavy rain arrived during the innings break and refused to relent despite several inspections. With conditions failing to improve, the officials eventually called off the contest, leaving both sides to settle for a point each after what had promised to be an entertaining evening in Durham.