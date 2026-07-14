Shubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill retired hurt during India's chase, batting fluently.

Right leg discomfort forced his early exit mid-innings.

Gill scored 80 runs before walking off the field.

Shubman Gill Retired Hurt: India suffered an anxious moment in the first ODI against England after captain Shubman Gill was forced to leave the field while batting fluently during the run chase at Edgbaston. The right-hander had looked in complete control and was steering India's pursuit of 259 before discomfort in his right leg brought his innings to an abrupt halt. Gill's exit came at a crucial stage of the chase, with the Men in Blue firmly in command following a match-defining partnership with Shreyas Iyer.

Gill Battles Through Pain Before Walking Off

The first signs of trouble appeared midway through Gill's innings when the Indian physio came onto the field to attend to him.

The opener received treatment on his right leg and was also seen getting his back stretched before resuming his innings.

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Initially, the issue appeared manageable, with Gill continuing to bat freely despite the interruption. However, the discomfort returned a short while later, forcing another stoppage in play.

This time, the Indian skipper removed his gloves, clutched the back of his right leg and looked visibly uncomfortable before deciding he could no longer continue.

Exact Injury Still Unknown

Gill walked off cautiously after retiring hurt on 80 from 75 deliveries.

His departure came moments after he and Shreyas Iyer had stitched together a centurian partnership that had swung the contest decisively in India's favour after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply.

With Gill unable to continue, Washington Sundar walked out to the middle as India's next batsman.

At the moment, there has been no official update from the Indian team regarding his condition. The Indian camp and fans will hope the issue is limited to cramps rather than a muscle strain, especially with an important ODI series still in progress.