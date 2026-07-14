IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England

Shubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England

Shubman Gill retired hurt on 80 after suffering a right-leg issue during India's chase against England, sparking concern despite putting the visitors in control.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shubman Gill retired hurt during India's chase, batting fluently.
  • Right leg discomfort forced his early exit mid-innings.
  • Gill scored 80 runs before walking off the field.

Shubman Gill Retired Hurt: India suffered an anxious moment in the first ODI against England after captain Shubman Gill was forced to leave the field while batting fluently during the run chase at Edgbaston. The right-hander had looked in complete control and was steering India's pursuit of 259 before discomfort in his right leg brought his innings to an abrupt halt. Gill's exit came at a crucial stage of the chase, with the Men in Blue firmly in command following a match-defining partnership with Shreyas Iyer.

Gill Battles Through Pain Before Walking Off

The first signs of trouble appeared midway through Gill's innings when the Indian physio came onto the field to attend to him.

The opener received treatment on his right leg and was also seen getting his back stretched before resuming his innings.

Read More: England Rip Through Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma As Indian Veterans Fail On ODI Return

Initially, the issue appeared manageable, with Gill continuing to bat freely despite the interruption. However, the discomfort returned a short while later, forcing another stoppage in play.

This time, the Indian skipper removed his gloves, clutched the back of his right leg and looked visibly uncomfortable before deciding he could no longer continue.

Exact Injury Still Unknown

Gill walked off cautiously after retiring hurt on 80 from 75 deliveries.

His departure came moments after he and Shreyas Iyer had stitched together a centurian partnership that had swung the contest decisively in India's favour after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply.

With Gill unable to continue, Washington Sundar walked out to the middle as India's next batsman.

At the moment, there has been no official update from the Indian team regarding his condition. The Indian camp and fans will hope the issue is limited to cramps rather than a muscle strain, especially with an important ODI series still in progress.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shubman Gill retire hurt during the match?

Shubman Gill retired hurt due to discomfort in his right leg while batting fluently. He had to leave the field during India's run chase against England.

What was Shubman Gill's score when he retired?

Gill retired hurt after scoring 80 runs from 75 deliveries. He had been steering India's pursuit of 259 before his abrupt exit.

What is the current status of Shubman Gill's injury?

The exact injury is still unknown, with no official update from the Indian team. It is hoped the issue is limited to cramps rather than a muscle strain.

Who replaced Shubman Gill after he retired hurt?

With Gill unable to continue his innings, Washington Sundar walked out to the middle. Gill's departure came after a centurion partnership with Shreyas Iyer.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IND Vs ENG ODI Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England
Shubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England
Cricket
England Rip Through Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma As Indian Veterans Fail On ODI Return
England Rip Through Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma As Indian Veterans Fail On ODI Return
Cricket
Joe Root, Liam Dawson Rescue England After Indian Pacers Rip Through Top Order
Joe Root, Liam Dawson Rescue England After Indian Pacers Rip Through Top Order
Cricket
WATCH: KL Rahul's Incredible One-Handed Diving Catch To Dismiss Will Jacks
WATCH: KL Rahul's Incredible One-Handed Diving Catch To Dismiss Will Jacks
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget