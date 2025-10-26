Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: How To Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: How To Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live

India Vs Bangladesh Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will start at 3 p.m. IST.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian women’s cricket team has already secured a spot in 2025 ODI World Cup semi-finals. Ahead of that crucial clash, they will face Bangladesh in their final league match, aiming for a confidence-boosting victory before taking on Australia in the semis.

Bangladesh, who failed to reach the semi-finals, will be looking to finish the tournament on a high note with a win over India. However, the Indian team will pose a significant challenge, making this match an important opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and momentum ahead of the semi-final encounter.

India Vs Bangladesh Women’s World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When is India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match?

India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be played on October 26.

Where will India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match take place?

India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match start?

India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will start at 3 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live?

India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on Star Sports network, and it will be livestreamed on JioHotstar app.

Squads

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Bangladesh Women Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun.

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 12:43 PM (IST)




