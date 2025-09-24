IND vs BAN Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 in a matter of hours from now.

Both teams are on 2 points so far in this round, India having beaten Pakistan, and Bangladesh coming off a victory against Sri Lanka. The winner of this encounter will tighten its grip on a berth for the final.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Those looking to catch the action without being in attendance at the venue can check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead:

When and Where To Watch IND vs BAN

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming

Cricket fans can watch the IND vs BAN live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website on September 24, 2025.

Please note that a valid subscription of this platform is required to watch the India vs Bangladesh clash in Asia Cup's Super 4 round.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs BAN TV Broadcast

The live TV broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh Super 4 encounter in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels.

This is the very first time that the Men in Blue face off against this opponent in this tournament. The former walks in as favorites to win the contest, but Bangladesh holds the potential for an upset.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 Match Time

The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. The coin toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs BAN Squads

India Squad – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Bangladesh Squad - Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin