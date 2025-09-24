Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs BAN Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

Defending champions, India, take on Bangladesh as the ACC Asia Cup 2025 inches closer to its conclusion. Check out live streaming and TV Broadcast details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 in a matter of hours from now. 

Both teams are on 2 points so far in this round, India having beaten Pakistan, and Bangladesh coming off a victory against Sri Lanka. The winner of this encounter will tighten its grip on a berth for the final.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Those looking to catch the action without being in attendance at the venue can check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead:

When and Where To Watch IND vs BAN

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming

Cricket fans can watch the IND vs BAN live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website on September 24, 2025.
Please note that a valid subscription of this platform is required to watch the India vs Bangladesh clash in Asia Cup's Super 4 round.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs BAN TV Broadcast

The live TV broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh Super 4 encounter in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels.

This is the very first time that the Men in Blue face off against this opponent in this tournament. The former walks in as favorites to win the contest, but Bangladesh holds the potential for an upset.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 Match Time

The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. The coin toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs BAN Squads

India Squad – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Bangladesh Squad - Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE CRICKET Score Asia Cup Asia Cup Super 4 IND Vs BAN Live IND Vs BAN Live Streaming IND Vs BAN LIVE SCORE India Vs Bangladesh Live Score IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Ind Vs Ban Asia Cup India Vs Bangladesh Livestreaming How To Watch Ind Vs Ban
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office Set On Fire
Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting
India
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget