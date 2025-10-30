ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-Final: Australia Pile Up 338, India Face Massive Chase

The first innings of the India vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final, being played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, have wrapped up.

The Aussies won the coin toss and elected to bat first, and have posted a big total on the board, 338, losing all wickets in the process.

It is now up to the Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, to chase it down in 50 overs to keep their hopes of winning the elusive trophy at home alive.

IND vs AUS: Phoebe Litchfield's 1st Innings Fireworks

Australia lost their captain, Alyssa Healy, early, on just 5 runs, and this was after she had already been dropped by Harmanpreet Kaur in the match.

Things could have gone worse in a high-pressure match as such, but Phoebe Litchfield took the Semi-Final by storm. The opening batter smashed her third WODI hundred, which is now also the fastest century in Women’s World Cup knockouts.

She departed on 119 off just 93 deliveries, bowled by Amanjot Kaur.

Ellyse Perry, on the other hand, had also stitched together quite a few runs, scoring 77 off 88, but after her wicket fell, India looked to gather some momentum.

They managed to send back more than half of the batting lineup, but the damage was done, as the remaining Australians managed to salvage quite a few runs at the back, courtesy of an Ashleigh Gardner half-century.

India's Shafali Verma Put To The Test

Shafali Verma is filling in for the injured Pratika Rawal in this ICC Women's World Cup Semi-Final.

The latter batter had a good run so far in the tournament with Smriti Mandhana on the other end, and her absence could be a big miss for the home side.

Shafali Verma has scored a lot of runs for the Women in Blue in the past, but this will be a big test for her, as this high-stakes matchup will be the first time she steps out to bat in this World Cup.