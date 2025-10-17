Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Cup Chheen Sakte Hain, But…': Varun Chakravarthy's Subtle Jab At Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco

'Cup Chheen Sakte Hain, But…': Varun Chakravarthy's Subtle Jab At Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco

In an expected move, India refused to accept Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, prompting him to leave with it. No other official stepped in to hand over the cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A strange and unprecedented incident unfolded during the post-match ceremony of Asia Cup 2025 after India clinched the trophy in a thrilling victory over Pakistan.

India had faced Pakistan three times in the tournament and emerged victorious in all encounters. The final win carried extra significance, coming after Operation Sindoor, when India avenged the loss of lives in Pahalgam terror attack, making the triumph an emotional moment for the team and fans alike.

However, the celebrations took an unusual turn. Mohsin Naqvi, president of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and also chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was set to present the trophy.

In an expected move, India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, prompting him to leave with it. No other official stepped in to hand over the cup.

Undeterred, the Indian players went ahead with their celebrations, posing with an imaginary trophy to mark the moment. Among them, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy later shared his thoughts on the bizarre saga, shedding light on the team’s response to the unusual circumstances.

After the match, Varun Chakravarthy shared a humorous moment on Instagram, posting a photo of himself lying on his bed with his arm draped over a coffee cup, playfully replacing the absent trophy.

'Cup chheen sakte hain, but we are champions'

"I had planned everything. After we won the second match (against Pakistan), I knew we were going to win if we played them in the final. So I thought I'd post a picture of myself sleeping with the trophy. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. Just a coffee cup. So I went with it," Chakravarthy said on Breakfast with Champions.

"It felt good, I knew we were going to win all the matches. We are the No. 1 team in the world. Cup chheen sakte hain (you can snatch the cup), but we are champions," Chakravarthy added, taking a subtle jab at PCB Chairman's actions.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Varun Chakravarthy IND Vs AUS ODI Series AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Mohsin Naqvi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget