A strange and unprecedented incident unfolded during the post-match ceremony of Asia Cup 2025 after India clinched the trophy in a thrilling victory over Pakistan.

India had faced Pakistan three times in the tournament and emerged victorious in all encounters. The final win carried extra significance, coming after Operation Sindoor, when India avenged the loss of lives in Pahalgam terror attack, making the triumph an emotional moment for the team and fans alike.

However, the celebrations took an unusual turn. Mohsin Naqvi, president of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and also chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), was set to present the trophy.

In an expected move, India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, prompting him to leave with it. No other official stepped in to hand over the cup.

Undeterred, the Indian players went ahead with their celebrations, posing with an imaginary trophy to mark the moment. Among them, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy later shared his thoughts on the bizarre saga, shedding light on the team’s response to the unusual circumstances.

After the match, Varun Chakravarthy shared a humorous moment on Instagram, posting a photo of himself lying on his bed with his arm draped over a coffee cup, playfully replacing the absent trophy.

'Cup chheen sakte hain, but we are champions'

"I had planned everything. After we won the second match (against Pakistan), I knew we were going to win if we played them in the final. So I thought I'd post a picture of myself sleeping with the trophy. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. Just a coffee cup. So I went with it," Chakravarthy said on Breakfast with Champions.

"It felt good, I knew we were going to win all the matches. We are the No. 1 team in the world. Cup chheen sakte hain (you can snatch the cup), but we are champions," Chakravarthy added, taking a subtle jab at PCB Chairman's actions.