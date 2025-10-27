IND vs AUS: Trouble For Aussies! Match-Winning Star Dropped Before Canberra T20

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After winning the ODI series 2-1, Australia will now face India in a five-match T20I series starting on October 29 in Canberra.

However, the hosts have been dealt a major setback ahead of the opener, as one of their match-winning players has withdrawn from the series citing personal reasons.

In his place, Australia has added a 23-year-old Indian-origin cricketer to the squad, giving the youngster a golden opportunity to make his mark at the international level.

Tanveer Sanga replaces Adam Zampa

Australia has added New South Wales leg-spinner Tanveer Sanga to its squad for the upcoming T20 International series against India. The 23-year-old joins the team in Canberra after Adam Zampa withdrew from the first match due to personal reasons. Cricket Australia confirmed Sanga’s inclusion on Monday.

Sanga, who last represented Australia in 2023, has taken seven wickets in 10 T20Is at an average of 24.90, including a four-wicket haul against South Africa.

He has been in fine form recently, emerging as the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales in the One Day Cup with 10 wickets at an average of 14.10. Sanga's strong performances continued during Australia A’s tour of India, where he picked up seven wickets in three List A matches in Kanpur.

Why Adam Zampa isn't playing IND vs AUS 1st T20I?

Adam Zampa, meanwhile, has opted out of the first T20I as he and his wife are expecting their second child. The leg-spinner had also skipped the opening ODI in Perth for the same reason.

Australia’s T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sanga.

