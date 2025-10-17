Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS: Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers In India vs Australia ODIs

IND vs AUS: Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers In India vs Australia ODIs

Here’s a look at the top five wicket-takers in India vs Australia ODI history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
IND vs AUS ODIs - highest wicket-takers: ODI encounters between India and Australia have always delivered high-octane cricket, with both batsmen and bowlers leaving a lasting impact.

While explosive batting often grabs the headlines, it is the bowlers who have frequently turned the course of matches.

Here’s a look at the top five wicket-takers in India vs Australia ODI history.

1. Brett Lee (Australia)

The legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee was a constant threat to Indian batsmen between 2000 and 2012. In 32 ODIs, he claimed 55 wickets, with his best figures being 5/27. Lee maintained an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 4.49, combining wicket-taking prowess with tight bowling. His sheer pace and bounce often made life difficult for India’s top order.

2. Kapil Dev (India)

India’s iconic all-rounder Kapil Dev ranks second on the list. Over 41 ODIs from 1980 to 1994, Kapil picked up 45 wickets, including a best of 5/43. Renowned for his swing and accuracy, he troubled Australian batsmen consistently. His economical rate of 3.67 highlights his ability to control the scoring while taking crucial wickets.

3. Mitchell Johnson (Australia)

The fearsome left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Johnson was a nightmare for India between 2006 and 2015. Across 27 matches, he captured 43 wickets, with his best figures of 5/26. Known for his speed and aggressive approach, Johnson frequently dismantled the Indian batting lineup.

4. Steve Waugh (Australia)

While celebrated for his batting, former Australian captain Steve Waugh also made significant contributions with the ball. He took 43 wickets in 53 ODIs against India, with a best performance of 4/40. Waugh’s strategic bowling often struck at crucial moments, helping Australia gain key advantages in tight contests.

5. Mohammed Shami (India)

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami rounds out the top five. From 2013 to 2025, Shami claimed 42 wickets in 26 matches, with his best figures being 5/51. Despite an economy rate of 6.00, his lethal yorkers and ability to reverse swing the ball made him a constant threat to Australian batsmen.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
Kapil Dev India Vs Australia Mohammed Shami Bret Lee IND Vs AUS 1st ODI AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS IND Vs AUS Wicket Takers
Embed widget