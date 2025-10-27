Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS T20I: Top 5 Run-Scorers In India-Australia T20 Clashes

IND vs AUS T20I: Top 5 Run-Scorers In India-Australia T20 Clashes



By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 12:43 PM (IST)
T20 matches between India and Australia have always delivered high-scoring thrillers packed with boundaries and sixes. Both teams boast world-class batting talent, and fans have witnessed some memorable performances over the years.

The rivalry continues as India take on Aussies in IND vs AUS 1st T20I on Wednesday (October 29) at Corroboree Group Oval, Manuka in Griffith, Australia.

Here’s a look at the top five run-scorers in India-Australia T20I encounters.

Virat Kohli – The Indian run-machine tops the list with 794 runs in 23 matches (22 innings) played between 2012 and 2024. With an impressive average of 49.62 and a strike rate of 142.54, Kohli has consistently dominated the Australian attack. His tally includes 8 half-centuries, with a best of *90 (not out)**, proving his unmatched reliability in pressure situations.

Glenn Maxwell – The Australian powerhouse has amassed 574 runs in 22 matches, featuring two centuries and two fifties. Known for his fearless hitting, Maxwell boasts a strike rate of 152.25, often turning matches on their head with his explosive batting in the middle overs.

Aaron Finch – The former Australia captain has scored 500 runs in 18 matches, including two half-centuries and a top score of 89. Finch’s aggressive approach, especially during the powerplay, has frequently troubled Indian bowlers.

Matthew Wade – The left-handed finisher has been a key performer with 488 runs in 17 matches. With an outstanding average of 54.22 and a strike rate of 156.91, Wade has repeatedly delivered under pressure, guiding Australia to strong finishes.

Rohit Sharma – India’s explosive opener rounds out the top five with 484 runs in 23 matches. His highest score of 92, combined with a strike rate of 150.31, showcases his ability to provide quick starts and dominate in the powerplay phase.

Together, these batsmen have shaped some of the most thrilling India-Australia T20 battles, setting new standards for modern power-hitting.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS India Vs Australia T20 Series IND Vs AUS T20 Series
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
