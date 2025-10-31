Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To India's Crushing Defeat Against Australia At MCG

India suffered a 4-wicket defeat to Australia in the second T20I at the MCG, failing to defend 125. Check what their captain, Suryakumar Yadav, said after the match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
India endured a 4-wicket loss to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 31, 2025, failing to defend a low score of 125.

They were asked to bat first by Mitchell Marsh, and failed to fire like in the first game (however long it was played). Almost half the side was sent back inside the first 6 overs, courtesy of a fiery spell from veteran fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood.

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was interview by Adam Gilchrist in the post-match ceremy, during which he praised the Aussie bowlers, particularly Hazlewood. Here's what he said:

"The way he (Josh Hazlewood) bowled in the Power Play, If you're four down in the Power Play, its difficult to recover from, but I think credit to Australia, they bowled really well"

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: SKY Backs Abhishek Sharma

While one end of the Indian batting order saw quick dismissals, Abhishek Sharma held the fort on the other end, scoring 68 off 37. Surya praised his efforts, hoping that the southpaw would continue doing the same in the future.

"He's been doing this for quite some time now, and he knows what his game is, what identity he's got, so he's not changing it anymore, its good he's not changing it because that's what has given him success. Hopefully he sticks to it and plays many knocks like this for us."

This T20 defeat is the first in a while under Suryakumar Yadav and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's leadership. The Men in Blue won the Asia Cup, which was played in this format, undefeated, and were firing on all cylinders in the first T20I in Canberra, until was stopped due to rain, and ultimately called off. 

India now head to Hobat to face Australia in the third of this five-match T20I series on Sunday, that is November 2, 2025.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
