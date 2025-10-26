Top 3 Run-Scorers For India In T20 Internationals

As the Indian cricket team prepares for a five-match T20I series in Australia starting October 29 in Canberra, it’s worth highlighting the three highest run-scorers for India in T20 Internationals: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit Sharma – The explosive opener has played 159 T20Is since his debut in 2007, scoring 4,231 runs in 151 innings at an average of 32.05. Rohit struck 383 fours and 205 sixes, hitting five centuries and 32 half-centuries, with a highest score of 121 not out. His career strike rate stands around 141. Following India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Rohit retired from T20Is.

Virat Kohli – Since debuting in 2010, Kohli has played 125 T20Is, amassing 4,188 runs in 117 innings at an average of 48.69. With a strike rate of 137.04, he has scored one century and 38 half-centuries, hitting 369 fours and 124 sixes, with a highest score of 122 not out.

Suryakumar Yadav – India’s current T20 captain debuted in 2021 and has played 90 matches, scoring 2,670 runs in 85 innings at an average of 37.08. He has four centuries and 21 fifties, remaining not out 13 times, with a strike rate of 164.20.

Virat and Rohit have retired from T20Is so fans will see captain Suryakumar leading the national team against Australia in T20 series opener on Wednesday, October 29.

With IND vs AUS ODI series concluded, attention now turns to the T20 format.

India will aim to bounce back after their ODI series loss, while Australia will look to cap off a successful tour by claiming the T20I series.

The five-match T20I series holds added significance, as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few months away, and both teams are among the favourites. India has enjoyed a strong T20 run recently, winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the Asia Cup 2025, but their record in Australia has been challenging. The team will be eager to turn the tables and secure a series victory.

