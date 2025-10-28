WATCH: Team India’s Fun Photoshoot Behind-The-Scenes Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20 Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After losing the One Day International (ODI) series 2-1 against Australia, team India gears up for a five-match T20 series against the same opposition away from home.

However, the Men in Blue were seen having a lot fun ahead of the opener, during a photoshoot, bantering with each other.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded behind-the-scenes footage of the same on X. Check it out:

Laughs, smiles, and good vibes all around 😎



🎥 Don't miss this fun BTS of #TeamIndia's photoshoot ahead of the #AUSvIND T20I series 🥳 pic.twitter.com/9t3o1LSXh4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2025

Some of the most popular young stars of Indian cricket, such as Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, as well as veteran bowler Jasprit Bumrah, are featured in the video.

IND vs AUS T20: Suryakumar Yadav Back At The Helm

While Shubman Gill captain the Indian team against Australia in the ODIs (his debut series in the role), Suryakumar Yadav will take over the reins from here for the shortest format.

He, along with stars like Abhishek Sharma and Tilka Varma, will be representing the nation for the first time since winning the Asia Cup, beating Pakistan in the final.

They will face Australia in five matches, which will be played in Canberra, Melbourne (at the MCG), Hobart, Gold Coast, and at the Gabba in Brisbane. The first match will be played tomorrow, that is October 29, 2025.

IND vs AUS T20 Series: Full Squad

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action for India and Australia:

IND - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

AUS - Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis (matches 1-3), Mahli Beardman (matches 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (matches games 4-5), Josh Hazlewood (matches 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (matches 3-5),

