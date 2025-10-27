No Indian In Top 5! Check Who Tops List Of Most Successful T20I Bowlers

T20 cricket may be known as a batsman’s paradise, but several bowlers have carved out historic careers with their precision, variations, and consistency.

Leading the pack once again is Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who tops the list of all-time wicket-takers in T20 Internationals - a remarkable achievement in a format dominated by power-hitting.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner continues to reign supreme in T20I bowling. Across 106 matches (2015–2025), Rashid has claimed 179 wickets, the most in T20I history. With a stunning average of 13.79, an economy of 6.09, and best figures of 5/3, he has proven time and again that spin can dominate even in the shortest format.

Tim Southee (New Zealand)

The veteran Kiwi pacer ranks second with 164 wickets in 126 matches, boasting best figures of 5/18. Known for his swing and control, Southee’s economy rate of 8.00 underscores his ability to balance attack with discipline - a key reason for his longevity in T20 cricket.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh’s left-arm seamer, famed for his deceptive cutters and slower deliveries, stands third with 152 wickets in 121 games. His career-best spell of 6/10 remains one of the most devastating bowling performances in T20I history.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)

At No. 4 is another New Zealander - leg-spinner Ish Sodhi - who has taken 150 wickets in 128 matches, with best figures of 4/12. His ability to strike in the middle overs and outfox batters with his googly has been a key weapon for the Black Caps.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan completes the top five, with 149 wickets in 129 T20Is. His best bowling figures of 5/20, coupled with six instances of taking four or more wickets, showcase his class and consistency as one of the format’s finest all-rounders.

Notably, no Indian bowler features in the top five, highlighting the global dominance of bowlers from Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in T20 cricket.

