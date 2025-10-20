Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled in the opening IND vs AUS ODI in Perth, registering scores of 8 and 0 respectively.

The rain-curtailed encounter was reduced to 26 overs per side, with Australia cruising to a seven-wicket victory. Despite the disappointing start, the Indian stalwarts received backing from cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.

IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kohli, Rohit

Speaking with India Today, Gavaskar said that one shouldn’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli stage a strong comeback in the remaining ODI matches.

"India are still a very, very good team. They’ve won the Champions Trophy. Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. They are coming back after a few months away from international cricket."

He continued, "The more they play, the more time they spend in the nets, the more throwdowns they get, maybe even from the reserve bowlers bowling at them from 20 yards instead of 22, the quicker they’ll find their rhythm. Once they’re back among the runs, India’s total will be 300, 300-plus,"

The 1983 World Cup winner also emphasized that the conditions in Perth were challenging, particularly as both players were returning to international action after a long break.

"They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months."

IND vs AUS: When And Where Is The 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between India and Australia is set to take place in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Virat Kohli enjoys a stellar record at the venue, amassing 244 runs in four ODI innings at a strike rate of 83.84, including two centuries, his highest being 107.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has managed 131 runs in six ODI innings at the same ground, with a top score of 43, meaning he has yet to notch a half-century in Adelaide.