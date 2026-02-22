Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Smriti Mandhana's Emotional Post Goes Viral After IND vs AUS Series Triumph

Smriti Mandhana shares an emotional note after India’s 2-1 T20 series win over Australia, following her Player of the Series performance with 129 runs.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Instagram Story: India women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana recently grabbed attention after sharing an emotional message on social media, sparking concern among fans. While speculation initially swirled about her personal life, the heartfelt note was actually linked to her deep connection with the game following a memorable series triumph. Mandhana took to Instagram after India clinched the T20 series against Australia women's national cricket team.

The three-match contest ended 2-1 in India’s favour, marking a significant achievement for the side. Her message reflected gratitude, pride, and emotion after contributing heavily to the team’s success.

What Did Smriti Mandhana Post On Instagram?

Smriti Mandhana shared the following quote on her Instagram story:

"Sport doesn't care about your feelings. It's a harsh truth. But it doesn't. It doesn't care if you're tired. If you've just won. If you're the best player. If you're the newest player. If you're the most confident, most nervous, the hardest working. None of it. It only cares about one thing. How you play the game."

"The intentions you have to be the best you can be on that day. And if, only if, you give it your all, you give it your full attention and respect, you might be able to come away with a chance of success. And then you get a chance to do it all again. Which I think that is one hell of a feeling." she added.

How Did Smriti Mandhana Perform vs Australia?

Smriti Mandhana was in sublime touch throughout the IND vs AUS series.

Across three innings, she amassed 129 runs at an impressive average of 64.50, striking at 134.38. Her consistency and composure at the top of the order made her the standout performer of the contest.

Unsurprisingly, Mandhana was named Player of the Series for her dominant display with the bat.

Her emotional note, therefore, appeared to be a reflection of fulfillment and passion for cricket rather than anything off the field, a reminder of how much the sport continues to mean to her.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Smriti Mandhana post on her Instagram story?

Smriti Mandhana shared a quote about the nature of sports, emphasizing that it rewards dedication and full effort rather than personal feelings or status.

Why did Smriti Mandhana post an emotional message on Instagram?

The emotional message was shared after India's T20 series win against Australia, reflecting her pride, gratitude, and passion for the game after contributing to the team's success.

How did Smriti Mandhana perform in the series against Australia?

She scored 129 runs in three innings with an average of 64.50 and a strike rate of 134.38, making her the Player of the Series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Smriti Mandhana IND Vs AUS Smriti Mandhana Instagram
