Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report

Shreyas Iyer provided Harshit Rana with the wicket of Alexy Carey through an athletic, diving catch during the third India vs Australia ODI.

However, he injured himself in the process and was immediately taken off the field. He looked to be in quite a bit of pain, and things were bad, as he was hospitalized, and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In fact, according to a report by PTI, Iyer had fainted in the dressing room and his vital parameters were "alarmingly low".

Scans post hospitalization revealed a laceration injury to the spleen.

Shreyas Iyer Out Of ICU: Report

It should be noted that Shreyas Iyer is now said to be out of the ICU, as per another recent PTI report, and could be discharged in a few days from the hospital in Sydney.

Given the severity of the injury though, it could take a few months for India's One Day International vice captain to return in action.

He might, hence, miss the three-match India vs South Africa ODI series, which starts November 30, 2025. Having said that, the very next assignment for the Men in Blue is a five-match T20 series against Australia, which starts tomorrow, October 29, 2025

IND vs AUS: T20 Series Schedule

India vs Australia T20 1 - October 29, 2025

India vs Australia T20 2 - October 31, 2025

India vs Australia T20 3 - November 2, 2025

India vs Australia T20 4 - November 6, 2025

India vs Australia T20 5 - November 8, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in this series, with Shubman Gill (Test and ODI skipper) acting as the vice captain. All of these matches will be played in Australia.

Here's the full squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

