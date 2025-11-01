Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Hospital, Recovering Well After Abdominal Injury

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Discharged From Hospital, Recovering Well After Abdominal Injury

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is on the road to recovery after suffering a serious abdominal injury during the third ODI against Australia on October 25, 2025. While fielding in the match, Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, which led to a spleen laceration accompanied by internal bleeding.

Medical personnel responded swiftly, and the bleeding was brought under control following a minor medical procedure.

Shreyas Iyer recovering well

BCCI Medical Team, working in coordination with specialists in Sydney and India, confirmed that Iyer has received the necessary treatment and is recovering well.

Iyer has now been discharged from the hospital and is currently stable, continuing his recovery process in Sydney. BCCI expressed its gratitude to Dr. Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, as well as Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for their expert care and support throughout the treatment.

The statement further added that Iyer will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations and is expected to return to India once he is declared fit to travel.

How Shreyas Iyer got injured?

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer suffered an abdominal injury while fielding during India’s nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI of the series.

The incident occurred when Iyer completed a catch to dismiss Alex Carey, after which he was seen clutching his left side in pain. He was immediately escorted off the field and later admitted to a hospital in Sydney for further examination and treatment.

Subsequent scans revealed that Iyer had sustained a laceration to his spleen, prompting a period of medical care and observation.

Before the injury, Iyer had contributed scores of 11 and 61 in the first two ODIs, both of which India lost. The Men in Blue, however, bounced back strongly in the final game, registering a comprehensive nine-wicket victory.

Iyer has not been included in India’s squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series in Australia, which began on October 29. India’s next ODI assignment is a three-match series against South Africa, set to start on November 30.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Shreyas Iyer Injury Shreyas Iyer Health Update BCCI Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer News
