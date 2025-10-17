Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Wasted No Time, Practice Session Video Goes Viral

Team India is gearing up for a challenging ODI series in Australia, beginning October 19, where winning on Australian soil is never an easy task.

Shubman Gill, leading India for the first time in ODIs, will be tasked with steering the team to a series victory.

Rohit and Kohli in Full Flow

Two of India’s most experienced batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are expected to play pivotal roles in this campaign.

BCCI shared an exclusive video of their practice session, giving fans a glimpse of the duo in action.

The footage shows Rohit and Kohli starting with running drills, followed by fielding exercises, catching, and throwing. They then moved on to batting practice, showcasing a mix of controlled shots and powerful boundaries, reflecting their readiness for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Brace yourselves…they’re 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙄𝙣 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨 🔥



Rohit Sharma 🤝 Virat Kohli



October 17, 2025

A Series with World Cup Implications

This Australia tour holds extra significance for both veterans as it could influence their chances of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

With several young, talented players waiting in the wings, Rohit and Virat must maintain peak fitness and form despite being over 36 years old. Their performance in Australia will be a key factor in shaping the team’s future and sustaining their legacy in Indian cricket.

IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Full Schedule

India is all set to begin their ODI series in Australia, starting on October 19. The three-match series will see India face tough challenges across Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, with all eyes on the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI: October 19, Perth

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: October 23, Adelaide

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: October 25, Sydney