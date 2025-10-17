IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma To Join Elite List Of Legends On October 19

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rohit Sharma is on verge of adding yet another remarkable milestone to his illustrious cricketing journey. When he steps onto the field in the first ODI against Australia, it will mark his 500th international appearance, a rare feat achieved by only a handful of Indian cricketers.

This time, Rohit has joined the Australia tour purely as a batsman, having been relieved of his ODI captaincy duties. Yet, the motivation remains high for the Hitman, who has always enjoyed batting on Australian soil.

Known for his elegance and timing, Rohit has been seen putting in extra effort during net sessions, preparing intensely for what could be a defining series in his ODI career.

Elite Club of 500 Matches

With his 500th appearance, Rohit will become only the fifth Indian to reach this monumental mark in international cricket. The elite list includes legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli.

Among them, Sachin holds the record for the most international matches (664), followed by Kohli with 550.

Rohit’s Love Affair with Australian Conditions

Rohit Sharma’s record in Australia speaks volumes about his consistency and dominance. In 30 ODIs played on Australian soil, he has amassed 1,328 runs at an impressive average of 53 and a strike rate of 90, including five centuries and four fifties.

The Hitman was last seen in national colors during the Champions Trophy 2025, where he delivered solid performances - scoring 180 runs in five matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 100.

As India takes on Australia, October 19 is set to become a historic date in Indian cricket, as Rohit Sharma joins the pantheon of legends who have represented the country in 500 international matches.

