Rohit Sharma's Old Tweet Viral After BCCI Hands ODI Captaincy To Shubman Gill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rohit Sharma old tweet viral: After wrapping up T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma’s ODI career seems to be approaching its final chapter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Team India’s squad for the Australia tour. Rohit has been included in the ODI lineup, but will no longer lead the side.

Shubman Gill has been appointed new ODI captain, marking a significant transition in Indian cricket. Following this announcement, an old tweet by Rohit Sharma has resurfaced and is going viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma’s 13-Year-Old Tweet Resurfaces

On October 4th, BCCI confirmed the squads for upcoming ODI and T20 series in Australia. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I team, while Shubman Gill takes charge of the ODI side.

Rohit Sharma will now play under Gill’s captaincy. Coinciding with this, fans have been sharing a 13-year-old tweet by Rohit that reads: “End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77).”

The tweet is notable because Rohit’s current jersey number is 45, while Gill wears 77. Back in 2012, when Rohit was selected for the T20 World Cup, he briefly switched to jersey number 77 before returning to 45. The similarity of numbers has caught social media’s attention, sparking nostalgia and amusement among fans.

End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77) ..... http://t.co/sJI0UIKm — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 14, 2012

Rohit's record as India captain in ODIs

Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of India’s most successful ODI captains. Taking over the role from Virat Kohli, Rohit led Team India in 56 matches, winning 42 of them, losing 12, with one tie and one no-result.

This gives him a remarkable win percentage of 75%, the highest among all Indian ODI captains. Under his leadership, India lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy, reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and secured victories in the Asia Cup 2018 and 2023, showcasing his ability to lead the team in both bilateral series and major ICC tournaments.

India’s ODI Squad for Australia Tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.