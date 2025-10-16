Ind vs Aus ODIs: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Duo On Verge Of Breaking Massive Record

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketInd vs Aus ODIs: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Duo On Verge Of Breaking Massive Record

Over the years, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have formed one of the most successful partnerships in ODI cricket, consistently guiding India to crucial victories.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia begins on October 19, and all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are on the verge of achieving a major milestone.

The iconic Indian duo currently ranks sixth on the list of highest ODI partnerships and now have the opportunity to surpass one of Australia’s legendary opening pairs.

Rohit-Virat Duo Nearing a Special Feat

Together, they have stitched 18 century stands and 17 half-century partnerships, with their highest stand being 246 runs. The pair has accumulated 5,409 runs, placing them just behind Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden.

If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli manage to add 95 more runs together during the upcoming ODI series, they will surpass Gilchrist and Hayden to move up in the all-time partnership rankings - a remarkable feat in modern cricket.

Rohit and Kohli Shine on Australian Soil

Both veterans have exceptional records in Australia. Rohit Sharma has scored 1,328 runs in 30 ODIs at an average of 53.12, while Virat Kohli has amassed 1,327 runs in 29 matches at an average of 51.04. Each of them has notched up five centuries in Australia, underlining their dominance on challenging pitches.

With both players returning to ODI action together, fans will be eager to see if the dynamic duo can rewrite the record books during the series Down Under.

India’s squad for Tour of Australia

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ODI Series AUS Vs IND ROHIT SHARMA Ind Vs Aus ODIs India Tour Australia
