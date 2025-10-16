Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Maine Bulaya Hi Nahi': Jasprit Bumrah Snaps At Media Ahead Of Australia Tour - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the three-match ODI series against Australia, part of India’s rotation plan to manage player workload ahead of a busy season.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:52 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian cricket team has left for Australia for the upcoming three-match ODI series. While Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the ODI squad, the star pacer will return for the five-match T20I series starting October 29.

However, a video of Bumrah from the airport is making headlines on social media. The Indian speedster appeared visibly annoyed when approached by reporters. As cameras surrounded him, Bumrah remarked,

“I didn’t invite you. You’ve come for someone else; they must be coming.”

A journalist humorously replied, “You’ve met us as a Diwali bonus,” after which Bumrah got into his car without further interaction. The brief exchange quickly went viral, with fans reacting to the pacer’s visibly irritated mood.

Bumrah Rested for ODI Series, Set to Join for T20Is

He will, however, feature in the T20I series beginning October 29 and continuing until November 8. The remaining squad members for the shorter format will depart for Australia before the T20Is commence.

Shubman Gill - the new ODI skipper 

Shubman Gill has officially been named India’s ODI captain for the upcoming series against Australia. The young opener will take charge of the team following the Test series, marking the beginning of a new leadership era in Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has been relieved of captaincy duties and will continue to feature purely as an opener.

During the squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have yet to commit to participating in the 2027 ODI World Cup, noting that India’s schedule features relatively few 50-over matches in the next couple of years.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 08:48 AM (IST)
