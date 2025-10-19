Virat Kohli On His Career: ‘I Haven’t Taken Any Rest in 15-20 Years Of Cricket’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli On His Career: ‘I Haven’t Taken Any Rest in 15-20 Years Of Cricket’

Virat Kohli spoke with the broadcasters ahead of the first India vs Australia ODI, reflecting on his career and playing just a single format now. Check out what he said.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli returns to international cricket after several months on the sidelines, having retired from T20s and Tests. He will play his first game back against Australia in Perth.

Ahead of this IND vs AUS ODI, Kohli was interviewed by the broadcasters, and asked various questions. One among them was about playing just one format, One Day Internationals, now. Here's what he said:

"The amount of cricket I've played over the last 15-20 years. I've actually not rested at all. If that makes sense. I've probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in International cricket, combining IPL as well."

'Very Refreshing': Kohli On His Time Off

Kohli regarded his time off from cricket as very refreshing, stating that he was feeling as fit as ever, if not better.

"For me, it was a very refreshing time off. I'm feeling as fit, if not fitter than I've been before. You can just feel the freshness and moving well in nets and fielding sessions."

The last time Virat represented the Men In Blue was in the ICC Champions Trophy final back on March 9, 2025. After the IPL concluded on June 3, which he won with RCB, he has had no professional game time.

That said, the leading centurion in One Day cricket is feeling quite confident in his ability.

"I am feeling fresh. Moving really well in the nets and fielding session as well. All good so far."

This outing against Australia is his first since the Indian T20 franchise league concluded. Needless to say, all eyes will be on him and how he performs with the bat.

Shubman Gill will also be on the radar, as he debuts as captain in this format, replacing the highly successful Rohit Sharma in this role.

Also Check: IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Youngster Makes ODI Debut, Receives Cap From Rohit Sharma

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli India Vs Australia ODI IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS Virat Kohli Interview Virat Kohli Career Virat Kohli Latest Interview Virat Kohli Statement
