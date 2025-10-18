IND vs AUS ODI Series: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir’s Record In The Format So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gautam Gambhir's journey as India's Head Coach has been full of ups and downs so far, ranging from a Test series washout at home to multi-nation tournament triumphs.

His next challenge - Australia, away from home, first in a three-match One Day International series.

It is worth noting that Gambhir didn't have an ideal start to his campaign in the 50-over format, but things have changed quite a bit since then, as he celebrated with an ICC trophy the last time India played an ODI.

Here's a look at Gautam Gambhir's record as India Head Coach ahead of the much-awaited IND vs AUS ODI series.

Gambhir's Stint As India Head Coach In ODIs

As of this writing, October 18, 2025, Gautam Gambhir has coached India in 11 ODI matches.

Won - 8

Lost - 2

Tied - 1

The beginning to his campaign in this format saw a 2-0 defeat to Sri Lanka away from home, which, naturally, raised questions.

However, he soon turned things around, winning the ICC Champions Trophy undefeated, beating the likes of Pakistan, Australia, and New Zealand (twice in the tournament).

The upcoming matches in Australia will be his first ODI matches since the Champions Trophy, and will certainly be quite the challenge. The debut of Shubman Gill in the role of captain will also be an interesting dynamic to watch out for.

In the mean time though, Gambhir managed the Indian team to a 2-2 Test series draw in England, a 2-0 Test series win against the West Indies, as well as an undefeated campaign in the Asia Cup (T20 format).

Once the IND vs AUS ODI series concludes, Gautam Gambhir will look over the national side against the same opponent in a five-match T20 series, in which the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav.

