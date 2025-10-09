IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Nine Players Set For First ODI Tour Of Australia

India vs Australia ODI series is scheduled to kick off on October 19, 2025, with the full Indian squad officially announced.

India last toured Australia for an ODI series in 2020-21 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. This time, Shubman Gill will lead the side, marking his first ODI series in Australia as well as his first stint as ODI captain against the Australians.

Shubman Gill to Make ODI Debut in Australia

Shubman Gill has been appointed the new captain of India’s ODI team, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain. Former captain Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, will be part of the squad as specialist batters. Although Gill has experience playing Test matches in Australia, he has never featured in ODIs in the country.

Nine Players Making Their ODI Debut in Australia

Alongside Gill, nine other players will be traveling to Australia for their first ODI experience on Australian soil. This includes key names such as Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While some of these players have faced Australia in ODIs at home, none have played ODIs in Australia before.

India’s last ODI tour Down Under in 2020 ended in a 2-1 series defeat.

Players making their ODI debut in Australia:

Shubman Gill

Axar Patel

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Washington Sundar

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Dhruv Jurel

India’s ODI Squad for Australia Tour

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs AUS ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: October 19 – Perth

2nd ODI: October 23 – Adelaide

3rd ODI: October 25 – Sydney

With a mix of experienced campaigners and fresh faces, India will look to make a strong impression on Australian soil under the leadership of Shubman Gill.