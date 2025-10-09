Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Nine Players Set For First ODI Tour Of Australia

IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Nine Players Set For First ODI Tour Of Australia

Shubman Gill has been appointed the new captain of India’s ODI team, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Australia ODI series is scheduled to kick off on October 19, 2025, with the full Indian squad officially announced.

India last toured Australia for an ODI series in 2020-21 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. This time, Shubman Gill will lead the side, marking his first ODI series in Australia as well as his first stint as ODI captain against the Australians.

Shubman Gill to Make ODI Debut in Australia

Shubman Gill has been appointed the new captain of India’s ODI team, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain. Former captain Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, will be part of the squad as specialist batters. Although Gill has experience playing Test matches in Australia, he has never featured in ODIs in the country.

Nine Players Making Their ODI Debut in Australia

Alongside Gill, nine other players will be traveling to Australia for their first ODI experience on Australian soil. This includes key names such as Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While some of these players have faced Australia in ODIs at home, none have played ODIs in Australia before.

India’s last ODI tour Down Under in 2020 ended in a 2-1 series defeat.

Players making their ODI debut in Australia:

Shubman Gill

Axar Patel

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Washington Sundar

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Dhruv Jurel

India’s ODI Squad for Australia Tour

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs AUS ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: October 19 – Perth

2nd ODI: October 23 – Adelaide

3rd ODI: October 25 – Sydney

With a mix of experienced campaigners and fresh faces, India will look to make a strong impression on Australian soil under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia India Tour Of Australia IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill IND Vs AUS ODI Series 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
India
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
India
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
Advertisement

Videos

Clashes Erupt In Boston As Pro-Palestine Protesters Confront Police On Hamas Attack Anniversary
Hours-Long Traffic Chaos In Greater Noida West As Massive Jam Brings City To Standstill
Mass Protests In Assam’s Tinsukia And Rajasthan’s Sirohi As Workers And Villagers Rise Against Government Projects
Shocking Incident In Sehore: Private Hospital Withholds Woman’s Body Over Unpaid Treatment Bill
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget