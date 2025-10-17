IND vs AUS 2025: 5 Players From 2020 Australia Tour Get Another Shot

The ODI series between India and Australia kicks off on October 19, spanning three matches across Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney. Excitement is already building as five players from India’s 2020 Australia tour return to the squad, bringing valuable experience that could prove crucial in this series.

Virat Kohli – Captain during the 2020 tour, Kohli scored 173 runs with a top score of 89. Now focused on the ODI format, his experience and form on Australia’s fast pitches could be decisive for India.

Shubman Gill – A newcomer in 2020, Gill played a single match scoring 33 runs. He is now the ODI captain and in fine batting form, making him central to India’s chances.

Shreyas Iyer – Scored 59 runs in three matches during the 2020 tour. Iyer has since matured into a reliable middle-order batter and is expected to play a big innings this series.

KL Rahul – The wicketkeeper-batsman played a memorable 76-run innings in 2020. He remains a key middle-order anchor for India.

Kuldeep Yadav – Took just one wicket in 2020 but has since emerged as one of India’s leading spinners, posing a significant threat to the Australian batting lineup.

All eyes on Virat and Rohit

Since India’s triumph in 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, the team has not featured in an ODI. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to the national side for the first time since that tournament, attention is firmly on the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia.

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, ODIs remain the only format in which both veterans are actively participating. Their future in the team has been widely debated, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. By the time the tournament is held across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 39, adding extra significance to their performances in the current series.

India probable playing XI for IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.