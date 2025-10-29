IND vs AUS: Major Setback For India! All-Rounder Ruled Out Of First Three Matches

The five-match T20 series between India and Australia kicks off today, but Team India has been hit with a major setback even before the first ball is bowled.

Hardik Pandya, who sustained an injury ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final, was already unavailable for the tour. In his absence, Nitish Kumar Reddy was added to the squad as a replacement.

However, the young all-rounder has now been ruled out of the opening three T20 matches due to injury, leaving India with another big blow right before the series opener.

BCCI posted a tweet which said, "Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide,complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. "

Reddy couldn’t leave a mark in India’s must-win second ODI, scoring only eight runs from ten balls and going wicketless in his three-over spell, where he conceded 24 runs at an economy rate of 8.00.

As for Arshdeep Singh, BCCI has not released any official update regarding his availability. Reports indicate that the left-arm pacer might be dealing with a minor fitness concern. He was seen struggling with cramps during the match in Adelaide and received on-field assistance from the medical staff.

Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.