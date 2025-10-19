IND vs AUS: Indian Players With Most Ducks In ODIs Ft. Virat Kohli

In the first ODI against Australia, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, marking the 17th time he has been out for zero in One Day Internationals. This has drawn some criticism, but he is not alone in holding such unwanted records.

1. Sachin Tendulkar – The Record Holder

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of most ducks in ODIs for India. Across 463 matches, he was dismissed for a duck 20 times, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

2. Javagal Srinath – Second Place

Pacer Javagal Srinath comes second, with 19 ducks in 229 ODIs. He scored 883 runs at an average of 10.63.

3. Anil Kumble – Third

Anil Kumble ranks third with 18 ducks in 269 matches, scoring 903 runs at an average of 10.37.

4. Yuvraj Singh – Fourth

Yuvraj Singh also has 18 ducks in 301 ODIs, accumulating 8,609 runs at an average of 36.57.

5 & 6. Harbhajan Singh and Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh appears fifth with 17 ducks in 234 matches. Virat Kohli matches him with 17 ducks, placing sixth on this list.

7. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma ranks seventh, having been dismissed for a duck 16 times in ODIs.

Rain Halts Perth ODI as India Struggles at 46/4

The first ODI between India and Australia in Perth has been stopped for the third time due to rain. After 14.2 overs, India finds itself in trouble at 46/4, with KL Rahul and Axar Patel at the crease.

The match has been reduced to 35 overs per side following two earlier rain interruptions. India’s innings began disastrously, losing three wickets in the opening 10 overs. Former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact on their comeback, scoring 8 and 0 respectively, while new ODI captain Shubman Gill also struggled, contributing just 10 runs.

