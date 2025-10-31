IND vs AUS: India Endures One Of Heaviest T20I Defeats - Check Top 5

India suffered one of their heaviest T20I defeats in terms of balls remaining, losing to Australia in Melbourne in at MCG on Friday (October 31) with 41 balls to spare.

This ranks just behind their 52-ball loss to Australia in Melbourne in 2008 and ahead of previous heavy defeats, including losses to Sri Lanka (33 balls, Colombo 2021), New Zealand (33 balls, Dubai 2021), and Australia (31 balls, Colombo 2012).

Biggest defeat for Indian cricket team in T20Is (balls to spare)

52 balls remaining: India vs Australia, Melbourne 2008 – Heaviest T20I loss

40 balls remaining: India vs Australia, Melbourne 2025 – 2nd heaviest defeat (TODAY)

33 balls remaining: India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo (RPS) 2021

33 balls remaining: India vs New Zealand, Dubai 2021

31 balls remaining: India vs Australia, Colombo (RPS) 2012

Streaks have ended for Dube, Bumrah

On an individual front, long unbeaten streaks in T20Is also came to an end.

Shivam Dube’s 37-match streak (2019–2025) and Jasprit Bumrah’s 24-match run (2021–2025) were snapped, while previously Pascal Murungi (27*), Manish Pandey (20*), and Mohammad Shahzad (19) had notable streaks.

Shivam Dube’s last defeat had been against West Indies in Trivandrum, December 2019, and Bumrah’s against New Zealand in Dubai, October 2021.

Australia take 1-0 lead in three-match series

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh led the charge with a fiery 46 off just 26 balls, steering his team to a comfortable four-wicket victory over India in the second T20I at Melbourne on Friday.

Batting second, Australia chased down India’s total of 126 with 40 balls to spare after being put into bat. India’s innings had been rescued by opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored a 37-ball 68, and all-rounder Harshit Rana, who added a quick 35 off 33 balls.'

Their 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket came after India had slumped to 49/5 in the eighth over. Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball for Australia, claiming 3/13 in four overs and sparking the Indian top-order collapse.

