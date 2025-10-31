Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS: India Endures One Of Heaviest T20I Defeats - Check Top 5

IND vs AUS: India Endures One Of Heaviest T20I Defeats - Check Top 5

Even on an individual front for star players, long unbeaten streaks in T20Is also came to an end.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India suffered one of their heaviest T20I defeats in terms of balls remaining, losing to Australia in Melbourne in at MCG on Friday (October 31) with 41 balls to spare.

This ranks just behind their 52-ball loss to Australia in Melbourne in 2008 and ahead of previous heavy defeats, including losses to Sri Lanka (33 balls, Colombo 2021), New Zealand (33 balls, Dubai 2021), and Australia (31 balls, Colombo 2012).

Biggest defeat for Indian cricket team in T20Is (balls to spare)

52 balls remaining: India vs Australia, Melbourne 2008 – Heaviest T20I loss

40 balls remaining: India vs Australia, Melbourne 2025 – 2nd heaviest defeat (TODAY)

33 balls remaining: India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo (RPS) 2021

33 balls remaining: India vs New Zealand, Dubai 2021

31 balls remaining: India vs Australia, Colombo (RPS) 2012

Streaks have ended for Dube, Bumrah 

On an individual front, long unbeaten streaks in T20Is also came to an end.

Shivam Dube’s 37-match streak (2019–2025) and Jasprit Bumrah’s 24-match run (2021–2025) were snapped, while previously Pascal Murungi (27*), Manish Pandey (20*), and Mohammad Shahzad (19) had notable streaks.

Shivam Dube’s last defeat had been against West Indies in Trivandrum, December 2019, and Bumrah’s against New Zealand in Dubai, October 2021.

Australia take 1-0 lead in three-match series 

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh led the charge with a fiery 46 off just 26 balls, steering his team to a comfortable four-wicket victory over India in the second T20I at Melbourne on Friday.

Batting second, Australia chased down India’s total of 126 with 40 balls to spare after being put into bat. India’s innings had been rescued by opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored a 37-ball 68, and all-rounder Harshit Rana, who added a quick 35 off 33 balls.'

Their 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket came after India had slumped to 49/5 in the eighth over. Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball for Australia, claiming 3/13 in four overs and sparking the Indian top-order collapse.

Also on ABP Live | Hardik Pandya Comeback Update: Could Return For India In This Series

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Abhishek Sharma AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS India Tour Australia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
ABP Exclusive | Last Interview Of Dular Chand Yadav: What 'Mokama’s Bahubali' Said Before His Death
News
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
Cricket
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India Suffers Heavy Defeat At MCG, Abhishek Sharma Only Bright Spot
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India Suffers Heavy Defeat At MCG, Abhishek Sharma Only Bright Spot
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget