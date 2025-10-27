Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The three-match ODI series between India and Australia has come to an end, with the final game witnessing a vintage partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The iconic duo remained unbeaten, guiding India to a comfortable victory and sealing the series in style.

Both Rohit and Virat are nearing the twilight of their illustrious careers, and many believe this might have been the last time the two batted together on Australian soil.

A video that has now gone viral on social media shows an Australian commentator breaking down in tears after watching the Indian legends play what could be their final innings in Australia.

Commentator gets emotional watching Rohit and Virat

In the third ODI, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched together an unbeaten 168-run stand. Rohit led from the front with a magnificent 121*, while Virat supported him with a fluent 74*.

The emotional moment moved many fans - and even the commentators. A video shared by Sen Cricket on social media captures one commentator struggling to hold back tears, overwhelmed by the realization that this might be the last time the pair shares the crease Down Under.

Watch Video

It was Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s last match in Australia, and one of the commentators started crying when they played the final ball... 🥺pic.twitter.com/8b78UZ4SPo — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) October 26, 2025

When will Rohit and Virat be back in action?

With the Australia ODI series concluded, Indian fans will now have to wait a few weeks to see their favorite stars back on the field.

Team India’s next ODI assignment will be against South Africa, with the three-match ODI series beginning on November 30, 2025.

India vs South Africa ODI Series Schedule:

1st ODI: November 30, 2025 – Ranchi

2nd ODI: December 3, 2025 – Raipur

3rd ODI: December 6, 2025 – Visakhapatnam

The Ranchi ODI could mark the much-anticipated return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the field, as fans gear up to witness more of the duo’s magic before they call time on their legendary careers.