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English NewsSportsCricketAustralian Bowlers On Fire! India Suffer Batting Collapse In Third ODI

Australian Bowlers On Fire! India Suffer Batting Collapse In Third ODI

India A have now failed to bat through their allotted 50 overs in all three matches of the series.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 01:36 PM (IST)

India A were bowled out for 275 runs in the third ODI against Australia A, marking the third consecutive match in the series in which the Indian side lost all 10 wickets. After winning the toss, Australia A elected to bowl first and once again put the Indian batting line-up under pressure. Suryansh Shedge struck a valuable half-century, while Priyansh Arya narrowly missed his own fifty.

India A have now failed to bat through their allotted 50 overs in all three matches of the series. Australian bowling attack continued to trouble the Indian batters, with Ben Dwarshuis and Will Sutherland picking up three wickets apiece.

India A Lose Five Wickets For Just 35 Runs

Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh provided India A with a promising start, putting together an 83-run partnership. However, the innings soon took a dramatic turn as the team lost five wickets for just 35 runs.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad managed 33 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal endured a disappointing outing, scoring only two before being dismissed. Gaikwad's dismissal at 159 further dented India's hopes of rebuilding the innings after the middle-order collapse.

Suryansh Shedge And Vipraj Nigam Rescue India A

With India A struggling, reaching even 200 runs appeared challenging at one stage. Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam then stepped up, adding 85 runs for the seventh wicket to revive the innings.

Shedge scored 66, providing the innings with much-needed stability and aggression, while Nigam contributed 40 runs. Their partnership proved crucial in helping India A recover from a difficult position and eventually post a total of 275.

India A Look To Avoid A Series Whitewash

India A are already trailing 0-2 in the three-match series, leaving them with a difficult task in the final encounter. Having posted 275 runs, the Indian side will need a disciplined bowling performance to defend the total and avoid a series whitewash.

For Australia A, Dwarshuis and Sutherland led the attack with three wickets each, continuing their side's impressive work with the ball. Australia A have also been bowled out in both of their previous matches, making the third ODI an opportunity for their batting line-up to respond.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS
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