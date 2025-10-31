Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Fifty Rescue India After Top-Order Collapse

Abhishek Sharma produced a sensational innings to rescue India after a dramatic top-order collapse in the 2nd T20I at the MCG.

Displaying incredible power and timing, Sharma reached his fifty in just 23 balls, setting a blistering pace and keeping India’s hopes alive.

His fearless strokeplay stabilized the innings and turned the momentum back in India’s favor, proving crucial in a situation where early wickets had put the team under immense pressure.

One of Abhishek's finest innings in T20I format

Fans at the MCG erupted in applause as Abhishek Sharma reached his sixth T20I fifty, delivering one of his finest innings in the format.

Maintaining such a blistering tempo is never easy, especially when wickets are tumbling at the other end.

Joint fastest 50 for an Indian in Australia

Abhishek Sharma’s fifty came off just 23 balls, making it the joint fastest for an Indian in Australia, alongside Suryakumar Yadav’s 23-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the same venue.

Among full-member T20I sides, Sharma now joins an elite list of players who frequently reach fifty in 25 balls or fewer, alongside the likes of Phil Salt, Evin Lewis, and SKY.

Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking fifty not only showcased his talent but also highlighted his ability to perform under pressure on the big stage.

What has happened so far...

India’s innings received a crucial boost from opener Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a quick half-century, while Harshit Rana impressed after being sent in at No. 7 during the second T20I in Melbourne.

After a disastrous start that saw India lose five wickets inside eight overs, the team has steadied at 92/5 after 13 overs.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc with the new ball, accounting for vice-captain Shubman Gill, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. Suryakumar’s promotion to No. 3 in place of Sanju Samson failed to pay off, as both batters fell cheaply, leaving India reliant on Sharma and Rana to rebuild.