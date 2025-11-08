IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Will Rain Spoil Brisbane Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India and Australia will go head to head in Brisbane at The Gabba in the fifth and final T20I of the series. Notably, this clash will be the series decider.

India leads 2-1 at the moment, having won the last two matches in Hobart and Gold Coast. Australia can only salvage a draw, whereas the Men in Blue would look to end the tour on a major high.

However, are there any chances of the match being spoiled? Rain has prominently affected two matches in this tour, shortening the first ODI in Perth, and forcing the first T20I (in Canberra) to be called off.

For anyone wondering about the weather's mood today, here's what the forecast suggests.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Latest Weather Forecast

Signs look ominous of the fifth India vs Australia T20I, as according to Accuweather's weather forecast for today, November 8, 2025, there is a 55% chance of precipitation (rain) in Brisbane.

In fact, this forecast suggests a concerning 79% probability of precipitation in the evening, which would be during match hours.

Having said that, readers should note that this is only a forecast, and how exactly the weather plays out later today remains to be seen.

Interestingly, if rain interrupts the IND vs AUS 5th T20I in Brisbane to the point where the match gets called off, then India should be declared winners of this series, since they lead 2-1 ahead of this clash.

India vs Australia: Head To Head At The Gabba

As far as T20Is are concerned, India and Australia have only met once at this venue, the result of which went in favor of the home side.

It is worth noting that this encounter came all the way back in 2018 and Adam Zampa was named Player of the Match in it. He is in the squad once again for this series, and would certainly look to recreate his past heroics.