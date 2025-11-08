Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 5th T20I Washed Out In Brisbane, But All’s Well for Gambhir-Surya Duo - Here’s Why

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Washed Out In Brisbane, But All’s Well for Gambhir-Surya Duo - Here’s Why

Rain washed out the IND vs AUS Brisbane clash, but India sealed the series 2-1. The coach-captain duo of Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav has marked yet another T20 triumph.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane ended in disappointment for fans as rain forced the match to be abandoned.

However, the result hardly dampened India’s spirits, the Men in Blue clinched the series 2-1, extending their stellar run under the Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav leadership duo.

This triumph marked India’s fifth consecutive T20I series win, further establishing Gambhir’s tactical prowess as coach and Suryakumar’s sharp instincts as captain.

Gambhir–Suryakumar Yadav Continue Golden Run

Appointed as Team India’s head coach after the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gautam Gambhir has quickly built a winning culture.

Following India’s World Cup triumph, Rohit Sharma’s retirement from T20Is paved the way for Suryakumar Yadav to take charge as captain, a move that has since proven highly successful.

The duo’s first assignment together came against Sri Lanka, where India sealed a 3-0 whitewash. The victories kept coming, as they dominated Bangladesh (3-0), overpowered South Africa (3-1), and crushed England (4-1) before the latest win over Australia (2-1).

Asia Cup Glory Adds to Their Success

Their impressive streak also includes lifting the Asia Cup 2025 title, where India defeated Pakistan three times, including in the final, a highlight of the Gambhir–Surya era so far.

With another T20I series win under their belt, India will next take on South Africa at home in a five-match series starting December 9, with the final match set for December 19.

The unstoppable duo of Gambhir and Suryakumar have turned India into a formidable T20 force, one that now looks nearly unbeatable across formats and continents.

They still have two T20I series to go before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 arrives, first against South Africa, which kicks off later this year, and then against New Zealand, early next year.

Both will play a significant role in preparations for the title defense at home.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
