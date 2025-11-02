IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live

After losing the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday, India and Australia will lock horns at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart today, November 2, 2025.

The match is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, with the live TV broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels for subscribers.

However, there is also a medium through which those in India can catch all the action live on TV absolutely free of cost.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: How To Watch For Free

While there is no free live streaming platform for the India vs Australia 3rd T20I, it will be available live for free on TV, on the DD Sports channel.

Hence, those who do not have access to the JioHotstar app/website or the Star Sports Network TV channels can head over to DD Sports to check out the Hobart showdown.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Match Start Time

This IND vs AUS match will start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The toss has already been conducted, and the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be bowling first.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

India has made three notable changes to their playing XI for this match. Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Sanju Samson have been benched in favor of Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar and Jitesh Sharma.

IND - Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Australia also have a big player missing for them, Josh Hazlewood, who ran through the Indian top order at MCG. Sean Abbott comes in to the side as well for the Hobart clash.

AUS - Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Matt Short, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann