WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Injured While Taking a Brilliant Catch In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

As of now, there is no official word on the severity of Shreyas Iyer's injury, and it remains uncertain whether he will continue in his usual batting position today.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Shreyas Iyer hurt himself while taking a spectacular catch in the third ODI against Australia, arguably the finest catch of the series so far. Batting first, Australia posted 236 runs in 46.4 overs. The key concern now is whether Iyer will be able to return to his batting position.

The incident occurred in the 34th over when Alex Carey went for a big shot off the fourth delivery. Running back from backward point, Iyer leaped to take a brilliant catch but landed awkwardly and appeared to have hurt his lower ribs.

He immediately went down in pain, prompting the team physio to rush onto the field. Iyer eventually walked off under medical supervision.

Iyer Taken Off The Field After Diving Catch

Serving as India’s vice-captain for the series, Iyer was acting captain at the time, with main captain Shubman Gill off the field. Gill returned promptly as Iyer left. Earlier in the series, Iyer had contributed a solid 61 in the second ODI, after being dismissed for 11 in the opener.

Iyer bats at number four in the lineup, following openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, with Virat Kohli at number three.

As of now, there is no official word on the severity of his injury, and it remains uncertain whether he will continue in his usual batting position or if adjustments will be made.

Australia set India a target of 237 to chase. They got off to a promising start, with Mitchell Marsh scoring 41, Matt Short adding 30, and Matt Renshaw making 56. However, after losing their fourth wicket at 183, Australia collapsed and were eventually bowled out for 236.

Harshit Rana was the standout bowler for India, claiming four wickets. Despite Australia’s defeat in this match, they had already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. 

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
