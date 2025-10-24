Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, How To Watch

After taking an unassailable lead in the series, Australia take on India one last time. Check out the match date, venue, pitch report, and how to watch the 3rd ODI.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Australia has already won the ODI series against India after beating the Men in Blue in Perth and Adelaide. 

However, there is still a game to go, which can't be taken lightly as the Shubman Gill-led team would look to walk away with a positive result and set the tone for the following five-match T20I series. 

Notably, there's not a lot of time left at all in the third IND vs AUS ODI. For those interested, here is the match date, venue, pitch report, as well as how to watch the match.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Match Date, Time, and Venue

The third and final India vs Australia ODI of this series will be played on this Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

This is not only one of the most iconic cricket venues in Australia, but in the whole world. Unfortunately, it has, historically, not been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue in the 50-over format.

In the 22 ODIs played here, India has only won 5 overall, and just 2 against Australia, with one fixture ending without a result. 

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch Report

The SCG has been sort of a paradise for batsmen with its true bounce and smooth surface, the ball travels effortlessly on to the bat. 

With all the batting talent on either side, viewers can expect some big scores.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: How To Watch

The third India vs Australia ODI will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and official website. Viewers will need an active subscription to enjoy the full match online.

That said, fans can also catch all the live action on TV, with the third IND vs AUS ODI airing on the Star Sports network channels.

Also Check: ‘Definitely Hurts’: Shreyas Iyer Opens Up After India Lose ODI Series To Australia

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sydney Cricket Ground India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI SCG IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS Venue Ind Vs Aus Match Dates Ind Vs Aus 3rd Odi Match Date How To Watch Ind Vs Aus Odi
Read more
