IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India Suffers Heavy Defeat At MCG, Abhishek Sharma Only Bright Spot

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India Suffers Heavy Defeat At MCG, Abhishek Sharma Only Bright Spot

Australia dominated India in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Mitchell Marsh’s decision to bowl first paid off as India were bundled out early, making for an easy chase.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia have taken the lead in the five-match T20I series against India with a resounding victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Mitchell Marsh, their captain, won the toss and elected to field first. The decision paid off quite well as almost half of the Indian lineup was back in the dugout even before the Power Play was completed.

A half-century from Abhishek Sharma and a fighting innings from Harshit Rana allowed for 125 to posted on the board. Nobody expected this to be a challenging total, and that was exactly what turned out to be the case.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Australia On Cruise Control

Travis Head and Marsh kicked-off the chase in fiery fashion, smashing even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah. Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav, who were also brought in early on, received the same treatment.

The first breakthrough, Head, came in the fifth over, courtesy of an acrobatic catch by Tilak Varma off Varun Chakaravarthy's ball. However, it didn't put any pressure on the Aussies, as they continued in similar fashion. 

The chase finished in the 14th over itself, and although Australia lost 6 wickets in the process, all of these dismissals came on very late, by when the job was all but done.

IND vs AUS T20I: What's Next?

India and Australia have to play three more T20Is on this tour, with the series still up for grabs. Here is the complete schedule of what's left:

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I - November 2, 2025 || Venue: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

IND vs AUS 4th T20I - November 6, 2025 || Venue: Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast

IND vs AUS 5th T20I - November 8, 2025 || Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

A three-match One Day International (ODI) series was played between India and Australia prior to this series, which the latter won 2-1.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
