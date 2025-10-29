Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for India in Canberra and looked to dominate right from the get-go.

He was able to get in a few boundaries, looked in great touch, but was unable to convert this start into a big score, falling in the fourth over to Nathan Ellis on just 19 runs off 14 deliveries.

Notably, this was the second consecutive low-score outing for Abhishek in the national shirt, which only makes one curious about how he generally has been doing for the Men in Blue.

For those intrigued, here's a look at the explosive batsman's last 5 innings for India in T20Is.

Abhishek Sharma: Last 5 Scores For India In T20Is

Apart from today's IND vs AUS 1st T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, here is how Abhishek Sharma's last 5 innings for India have turned out:

India vs Pakistan (Asia Cup Final) - 5 runs off 6 balls

India vs Sri Lanka (Asia Cup Super 4) - 61 runs off 31 balls

India vs Bangladesh (Asia Cup Super 4) - 75 runs off 37 balls

India vs Pakistan (Asia Cup Super 4) - 74 runs off 39 balls

India vs Oman (Asia Cup Group Stage) - 38 runs off 15 balls

All of these matches took place in September 2025, so form shouldn't be a concern just yet. As already mentioned, he looked in good touch before being dismissed.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I this Friday, that is on October 31, 2025. The pitch over there is generally quite balanced, so there is still potential for Abhishek Sharma to turn things around and score big.

IND vs AUS: T20 Head-To-Head

Abhishek Sharma will certainly play an important role for India in their next match against Australia.

However, the Men in Blue already have a pretty good record against this opponent in this format. In the 32 T20Is played between IND and AUS, the former has won 20, whereas the latter has only won 11, with one fixture ending without a result.