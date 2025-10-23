Virat Kohli On The Brink Of Historic Milestone In Adelaide, Needs Just 25 Runs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli loves playing at the Adelaide Oval if the stats are anything to go by. He has 5 tons at this venue across formats, and is on the cusp of reaching a historic milestone here.

India will be batting first in their second ODI of the series against Australia today, courtesy of Shubman Gill losing yet another toss, and to no one's surprise, Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in Perth, has been included in the playing XI.

Needless to say, the team, as well as all his fans, would be hoping for a much better outing from the veteran.

Virat Kohli Can Reach 1,000 Runs In Adelaide Today

Virat Kohli has played 12 matches, across all formats, at the Adelaide Oval, not including today's IND vs AUS ODI, in which he has collectively scored a whopping 975 runs.

If he hits just 25 more today, then he will reach 1,000 runs at the Adelaide Oval, a significant milestone. In fact, he will be the first away batsman to do so.

Even if we consider just One Day Internationals, Virat Kohli is already the highest scorer among active Indians in Adelaide, at 244 runs. MS Dhoni, the most decorated captain of the Men in Blue, is the overall top scorer here at 262 runs.

So, Kohli also has the opportunity to go past him today and cement himself as the top scoring Indian at the Adelaide Oval. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

India's ODI Record At The Adelaide Oval

While Virat Kohli has a stellar record at this venue, India has seen somewhat mixed results.

In the six ODIs against Australia at this venue, the Men in Blue have only won two, which have been their last two games here.

On the other hand, they have won their last four ODIs and tied one (which also includes multi-nation tournament fixtures) at the Adelaide Oval.