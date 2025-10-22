Virat Kohli’s Incredible Stats At Adelaide Oval Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli got out for a duck in Perth during the first India vs Australia One Day International. The challenging conditions got the better of the stalwart who was returning to international cricket after March 2025.

However, the series now heads to Adelaide for the second IND vs AUS ODI, and this is a ground where Kohli was shown his class on multiple occassions over the years.

Needless to say, fans would be hoping for another memorable outing in his favorite hunting ground Down Under. As wait for the match, let's take a look at Virat Kohli's stats at the Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval: A Story of Dominance

As of this writing, October 22, 2025, Virat Kohli has played 12 matches at the Adelaide Oval. Across these outings, he has scored a staggering 975 runs, averaging 65, with 141 as his highest score.

He has hit 5 centuries at this venue, one of which was against Pakistan, 107, during the ICC World Cup in 2015.

Even if we take a look at just ODIs, which the format in which this India vs Australia series is being played, Kohli remains quite impressive.

In 4 ODI innings at the Adelaide Oval, the Indian batsman has scored 244 runs, the most among all active Indian cricketers so far, with an average of 61.

However, it is worth noting that India's record at this venue is not that great against Australia.

India vs Australia Head to Head Stats: Adelaide Oval

India has faced Australia six times in One Day Internationals at the Adelaide Oval, winning only twice.

While that record may not inspire much confidence, especially after Australia’s dominant win in the series opener, the Men in Blue can take heart from the fact that both of those victories came in their last two ODI encounters against Australia in Adelaide.

Also Check: IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch