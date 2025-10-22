Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli’s Incredible Stats At Adelaide Oval Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli’s Incredible Stats At Adelaide Oval Ahead Of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

The India vs Australia ODI series heads to Virat Kohli's favorite hunting ground Down Under for the second match - the Adelaide Oval. Check out his record at this venue.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli got out for a duck in Perth during the first India vs Australia One Day International. The challenging conditions got the better of the stalwart who was returning to international cricket after March 2025. 

However, the series now heads to Adelaide for the second IND vs AUS ODI, and this is a ground where Kohli was shown his class on multiple occassions over the years.

Needless to say, fans would be hoping for another memorable outing in his favorite hunting ground Down Under. As wait for the match, let's take a look at Virat Kohli's stats at the Adelaide Oval.

Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval: A Story of Dominance

As of this writing, October 22, 2025, Virat Kohli has played 12 matches at the Adelaide Oval. Across these outings, he has scored a staggering 975 runs, averaging 65, with 141 as his highest score.

He has hit 5 centuries at this venue, one of which was against Pakistan, 107, during the ICC World Cup in 2015.

Even if we take a look at just ODIs, which the format in which this India vs Australia series is being played, Kohli remains quite impressive. 

In 4 ODI innings at the Adelaide Oval, the Indian batsman has scored 244 runs, the most among all active Indian cricketers so far, with an average of 61.

However, it is worth noting that India's record at this venue is not that great against Australia.

India vs Australia Head to Head Stats: Adelaide Oval

India has faced Australia six times in One Day Internationals at the Adelaide Oval, winning only twice.

While that record may not inspire much confidence, especially after Australia’s dominant win in the series opener, the Men in Blue can take heart from the fact that both of those victories came in their last two ODI encounters against Australia in Adelaide.

Also Check: IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI Virat Kohli Stats Virat Kohli Records IND Vs AUS ODI Virat Kohli ODI Stats Virat Kohli Adelaide Virat Kohli Adelaide Stats Kohli Stats
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
India
'FIR Baseless, Truth Will Emerge': Ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa Denies Role In Son's 'Murder'
'FIR Baseless, Truth Will Emerge': Ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa Denies Role In Son's 'Murder'
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget