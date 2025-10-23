IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Another Loss For Captain Shubman Gill, Australia Clinch Series In Adelaide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Australia has beaten India in the second One Day International played at the Adelaide Oval today, October 23, 2025. The series now stands at 2-0, with the home side clinching the victory before the final IND vs AUS ODI game in Sydney.

Shubman Gill, new captain of the Indian team in this format, is still looking for his first win in the role.

India Posted a Fighting Total

India’s openers, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, struggled to find rhythm as the scoreboard moved slowly. The mounting pressure soon told, with Gill falling for 9, caught inside the circle off a lofted cover drive attempt.

Virat Kohli’s lean patch continued as he followed soon after, dismissed for a duck for the second consecutive match. However, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a composed partnership, adding crucial stability.

Rohit anchored the effort with a well-crafted 73 off 97, while Iyer contributed 61 off 77.

Once the duo departed, wickets tumbled quickly. Axar Patel’s fighting 44 and a few late blows from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh pushed India to 264 runs.

Australia Resilient After Early Breakthroughs

Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, the tailenders who combined for the final push during India's innings with the bat, brought the first two breakthroughs against Australia.

The former got Mitchell Marsh, and the latter got rid of the dangerous Travis Head, rendering the score 54/2.

Matt Short and Matt Renshaw then combined for a decent partnership, but once Renshaw was sent back, Alex Carey followed soon enough.

Matt Short and Cooper Connolly's duo put up a calculated fight from then onwards, and it looked it they could run away with it. Harshit Rana, once again, provided the breakthrough, but Mitchell Owen, who came in next, took the game away from them.

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue did manage to pick 8 wickets, making the match a lot closer than it should've been, but the home side still crossed the finish line.

