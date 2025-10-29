Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Highlights: Match Called Off Due To Rain Interruption

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Highlights: Match Called Off Due To Rain Interruption

The first India and Australia T20I was called off due to an extended rain interruption in Canberra. India got off to a solid start, but the game couldn't move past the 9.4 overs mark.

Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 06:12 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Check below live score and latest updates from India vs Australia 1st T20I.
Source : PTI

Background

IND vs AUS Live Score: The first T20 match between India and Australia is about to be underway. The coin toss will be conducted soon between captains Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Marsh.

The toss played a crucial role in all the recent three IND vs AUS ODIs, but whether that happens to be the case in this format as well, remains to be seen.

This fixture is being played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia. The pitch here generally suits batsmen, and spinners later on. Notably, the Men in Blue have plenty of talent in their side in these departments.

India's Young Stars Put To The Test

With veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now relegated to only the 50-over format, the Indian team will be represented by young stars in this series.

The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, who were instrumental in India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph, have a lot of expectations from fans, but playing against Australia in Australia will be a tough challenge. 

Shubman Gill, who captained India in the ODI series against Australia and ended up losing 2-1, will also likely be under scrutiny, as he is yet to convert his solid starts into big innings on this tour

Having said that, it is also worthing noting that seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel are also a part of the squad, which makes for a good balance of experience and young flair. 

IND vs AUS: T20 Series Squad

India - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short

The following Australian players are only available for a select few games:

Marcus Stoinis (matches 1-3), Mahli Beardman (matches 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (matches games 4-5), Josh Hazlewood (matches 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (matches 3-5)

18:12 PM (IST)  •  29 Oct 2025

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

The first IND vs AUS T20I may have been called off but there's plenty of action left in this series. Check out match date, time, venue and live streaming details for the next T20I.

18:11 PM (IST)  •  29 Oct 2025

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil The Show In MCG?

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Will Rain Spoil The Show In MCG? Check Out Weather Forecast

After rain washed out the first India vs Australia T20I in Canberra, some seem concerned about the weather in Melbourne, where they meet next. Here's what the forecast says.

