IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Top Order Fails, India Post 136/9 In Rain-Hit 26-Over Innings

HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 1st ODI: Top Order Fails, India Post 136/9 In Rain-Hit 26-Over Innings

Axar Patel’s valuable 31-run knock, coupled with a steady partnership alongside KL Rahul, helped India regain some stability and avoid a complete collapse.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a rain-marred encounter reduced to 26 overs per side, India managed to post 136 for 9. As per the DLS calculations, Australia have been set a target of 131 runs to chase. The frequent rain interruptions turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the visitors, breaking Australian bowlers' momentum after their fiery start. 

It was a stop-start innings for India, with frequent rain interruptions breaking their rhythm. The batters struggled to find any real momentum throughout, eventually finishing with a total slightly below par.

The hosts had ripped through India’s top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma for 8, Virat Kohli for a duck, captain Shubman Gill for 10, and Shreyas Iyer for 11. However, Axar Patel’s valuable 31-run knock, coupled with a steady partnership alongside KL Rahul (38), helped India regain some stability and avoid a complete collapse.

Rohit and Virat's World Cup Hopes Face Harsh Reality

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s much-awaited return to international cricket didn’t go as planned, as both seasoned stars failed to make an impact in the first ODI against Australia at Perth. Returning to action after over six months, the veteran duo found themselves struggling to adapt to the pace and bounce of Australian conditions.

With both Rohit and Kohli eyeing the 2027 World Cup, their performance in Perth serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges ahead. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has previously stated that the two stalwarts won’t be judged match by match, yet their struggles in Perth highlight the uphill battle they face to remain key figures in India’s long-term plans.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Axar Patel IND Vs AUS 1st ODI AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA KL Rahul
