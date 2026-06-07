Two Minutes Of Shocking DRS Blunders Cost Afghanistan Three Wickets In IND vs AFG Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Afghan team's review failures cost crucial early breakthroughs.

Gill survived plumb LBW; Pant escaped edge, both unreviewed.

Safi removed Gill (126), Jurel; India reached 475/6.

The visiting Afghan national contingent endured a completely disastrous two-minute period during the opening session of the second day in the ongoing historic Test match in Mullanpur. Disastrous tactical decision-making coupled with a highly inefficient use of the technological review system prevented the side from securing crucial early breakthroughs against a dominant Indian top-order batting partnership on Sunday.

Repetitive Review Errors Observed

The touring squad had already squandered a premium opportunity to dismiss KL Rahul on the opening day by failing to challenge an obvious outside edge off the bat. The camp completely repeated those identical tactical errors during a highly dramatic competitive sequence occurring in the eighty-ninth over of the first innings.

Plumb Leg Before Overturned

Medium-pacer Azmatullah Omarzai maintained an incredibly disciplined line and length with the brand-new ball, trapping established Indian captain Shubman Gill incredibly plumb directly in front of the stumps. The entire fielding unit appealed in absolute unison, but the on-field umpire remained entirely unmoved by the dramatic shouting.

Hesitation Costs Crucial Breakthrough

Visiting captain Hashmatullah Shahidi immediately consulted wicketkeeper Asfar Zazai, who mistakenly appeared entirely unconvinced about the definitive point of impact because the ball had struck both pads in quick succession. The brief hesitation proved incredibly costly as the tracking technology subsequently confirmed the ball was crashing into stumps.

Gill Capitalises On Reprieve

The fortunate Indian skipper, who was batting comfortably on 108 runs during the initial technological blunder, survived the close scare while the delivery was officially recorded as a leg bye. He capitalised heavily on the missed opportunity to further accumulate valuable runs for his side.

Consecutive Appeal Denied Immediately

On the very next delivery, Omarzai brilliantly altered his bowling angle around the wicket to produce an exceptional outswinging delivery to explosive left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The batsman clearly nibbled at the moving ball outside the off stump, prompting another massive appeal from the fielding team.

Inexplicable Inaction Causes Frustration

The on-field official rejected the second appeal, and the touring leadership inexplicably elected to completely ignore their remaining technological reviews. Broadcast replays immediately displayed opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz expressing immense public frustration at the absolute lack of tactical awareness from his senior leadership.

Seamer Initiates Late Fightback

Fortunately for the visitors, the immense double error did not inflict terminal damage as a highly spirited bowling spell from Saleem Safi quickly removed the set Indian captain. Gill eventually departed to the pavilion for a well-played 126 runs after anchoring the morning.

Stumps Shattered In Style

Safi continued his excellent morning rhythm by executing a flawless tactical setup against incoming batsman Dhruv Jurel. The young middle-order player mistakenly chose to shoulder his arms to a delivery that sharply jagged back to violently crash into the top of off stump.

Pant Holes Out Softly

Meanwhile, Pant completely lost his inner patience against the slow bowling of Shahidi, skying a lofted delivery straight into the hands of an administrative fielder deep on the boundary. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman fell short of a well-deserved century, departing for an entertaining 81 runs.

India Maintain Commanding Position

The home side reached a highly imposing total of 475 runs for the loss of six wickets when the match officials formally called for the scheduled lunch interval. Despite the late flurry of wickets, the host nation remains firmly in the driving seat.