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HomeSportsCricketIND vs AFG Test: India Declare At Mammoth 564/8 On Day 2 In Mullanpur

IND vs AFG Test: India Declare At Mammoth 564/8 On Day 2 In Mullanpur

IND vs AFG Test: Shubman Gill's India declared their first innings at 564/8 against Afghanistan in Mullanpur after Washington Sundar's late half-century.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India declared first innings at 564/8, setting new record.
  • Washington Sundar scored fifty; Mohammed Siraj added quick runs.
  • Saleem Safi took six wickets for Afghanistan.
  • Afghanistan now faces immense pressure batting in response.

The national selection committee's emphasis on short-format acceleration translated seamlessly into the longest arena as the home side officially completed their first innings during the afternoon session with daunting figures of 564-8. The tactical declaration leaves the touring Afghan contingent facing an immense physical deficit under grueling playing conditions.

Aggressive Lower Order Technical Intent

The tactical decision to end the lengthy batting display emerged immediately after the lower-order partnership successfully extended the massive score past the 550-run mark.

The hosts consistently maintained an incredibly high run-scoring rate throughout the extended morning sequence, executing clear administrative instructions to quickly demoralise the visiting bowling attack.

Sundar Anchors Tail End Resistance

All-rounder Washington Sundar comfortably anchored the final stages of the primary innings, completing a highly composed individual half-century of 53* while smartly farming the strike from the tail-end bowlers.

The elegant left-handed batsman displayed immense physical maturity, comfortably manipulating the field placings as the touring captain desperately exhausted his primary strategic bowling options in the heat.

Siraj Provides Unexpected Boundary Flurry

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj contributed an incredibly entertaining cameo performance, delighting the Sunday spectator crowds by striking 4 boundaries and 1 six off the young spin bowlers.

The enthusiastic tail-end batsman comfortably smashed a quick-fire 22 runs to surpass his previous highest individual first-class score before medium-pacer Saleem Safi shattered his stumps to conclude the aggressive 34-run ninth-wicket partnership.

Safi Completes Commendable Individual Haul

The energetic right-arm seamer remained the standout performer for the visiting bowling unit, finishing with a hard-earned 6-wicket haul after continuous spells on a flat surface.

Safi maintained a highly disciplined fuller length channel to finish with figures of 6/109 from 31 overs, continuously asking searching questions of the established Indian top-order batsmen before dismissing debutant Manav Suthar for 14 via a thick edge.

Massive Mathematical Scoreboard Summary

The definitive declarations arrived with the scoreboard displaying an imposing total of 564 runs for the loss of 8 wickets after 127 structured overs of play.

The monumental benchmark officially establishes a highly historic record for the newly inaugurated international venue, placing immense psychological pressure on the relatively inexperienced touring top-order batting lineup.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the home team's declared score?

The home team declared their innings at an imposing total of 564 runs for the loss of eight wickets after 127 overs. This score set a historic record for the newly inaugurated international venue.

Who was the standout bowler for the visiting team?

Saleem Safi was the standout bowler for the visiting team, finishing with a hard-earned six-wicket haul. He maintained a disciplined fuller length throughout his continuous spells.

How did Washington Sundar contribute to the home team's innings?

All-rounder Washington Sundar anchored the final stages of the primary innings, completing a highly composed individual half-century. He smartly farmed the strike from the tail-end bowlers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News IND Vs AFG Live ABP Live IND Vs AFG Test India Vs Afghanistan Test Score Shubman Gill Declaration Mullanpur Washington Sundar Half-century Saleem Safi Six Wickets India Cricket Live Updates
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