The home team declared their innings at an imposing total of 564 runs for the loss of eight wickets after 127 overs. This score set a historic record for the newly inaugurated international venue.
IND vs AFG Test: India Declare At Mammoth 564/8 On Day 2 In Mullanpur
IND vs AFG Test: Shubman Gill's India declared their first innings at 564/8 against Afghanistan in Mullanpur after Washington Sundar's late half-century.
- India declared first innings at 564/8, setting new record.
- Washington Sundar scored fifty; Mohammed Siraj added quick runs.
- Saleem Safi took six wickets for Afghanistan.
- Afghanistan now faces immense pressure batting in response.
The national selection committee's emphasis on short-format acceleration translated seamlessly into the longest arena as the home side officially completed their first innings during the afternoon session with daunting figures of 564-8. The tactical declaration leaves the touring Afghan contingent facing an immense physical deficit under grueling playing conditions.
Aggressive Lower Order Technical Intent
The tactical decision to end the lengthy batting display emerged immediately after the lower-order partnership successfully extended the massive score past the 550-run mark.
The hosts consistently maintained an incredibly high run-scoring rate throughout the extended morning sequence, executing clear administrative instructions to quickly demoralise the visiting bowling attack.
Sundar Anchors Tail End Resistance
All-rounder Washington Sundar comfortably anchored the final stages of the primary innings, completing a highly composed individual half-century of 53* while smartly farming the strike from the tail-end bowlers.
The elegant left-handed batsman displayed immense physical maturity, comfortably manipulating the field placings as the touring captain desperately exhausted his primary strategic bowling options in the heat.
Siraj Provides Unexpected Boundary Flurry
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj contributed an incredibly entertaining cameo performance, delighting the Sunday spectator crowds by striking 4 boundaries and 1 six off the young spin bowlers.
The enthusiastic tail-end batsman comfortably smashed a quick-fire 22 runs to surpass his previous highest individual first-class score before medium-pacer Saleem Safi shattered his stumps to conclude the aggressive 34-run ninth-wicket partnership.
Safi Completes Commendable Individual Haul
The energetic right-arm seamer remained the standout performer for the visiting bowling unit, finishing with a hard-earned 6-wicket haul after continuous spells on a flat surface.
Safi maintained a highly disciplined fuller length channel to finish with figures of 6/109 from 31 overs, continuously asking searching questions of the established Indian top-order batsmen before dismissing debutant Manav Suthar for 14 via a thick edge.
Massive Mathematical Scoreboard Summary
The definitive declarations arrived with the scoreboard displaying an imposing total of 564 runs for the loss of 8 wickets after 127 structured overs of play.
The monumental benchmark officially establishes a highly historic record for the newly inaugurated international venue, placing immense psychological pressure on the relatively inexperienced touring top-order batting lineup.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the home team's declared score?
Who was the standout bowler for the visiting team?
Saleem Safi was the standout bowler for the visiting team, finishing with a hard-earned six-wicket haul. He maintained a disciplined fuller length throughout his continuous spells.
How did Washington Sundar contribute to the home team's innings?
All-rounder Washington Sundar anchored the final stages of the primary innings, completing a highly composed individual half-century. He smartly farmed the strike from the tail-end bowlers.