‘What Is The Use?’: India Veteran Tears Into Washington Sundar’s Selection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kris Srikkanth questioned Washington Sundar's T20I squad inclusion.

Sundar's recent hamstring injury raises match fitness concerns.

Srikkanth argues a doctor's certificate isn't enough for selection.

India vs Afghanistan Squad: Washington Sundar's return to India's T20I squad has come under scrutiny with former India opener Kris Srikkanth. He has questioned whether the all-rounder has done enough competitive cricket to prove his match fitness. Sundar has been included in India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, despite having spent the recent period recovering from a hamstring injury. The series begins on September 13, followed by matches on September 15 and 17, with all three games scheduled at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

Srikkanth believes India should have demanded more evidence of Sundar's readiness before handing him another international call-up.

Srikkanth Questions Sundar’s Match Fitness

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth pointed to Sundar's recent absence from competitive cricket and questioned how the all-rounder could suddenly be considered ready for international action.

"He is good in Tests but didn't play in Sri Lanka. How is he fit now, in two weeks? He has not proved his match fitness, so what is the use? You must play some matches at some level to show your fitness before being picked for India."

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The former cricketer argued that simply being medically cleared should not automatically translate into selection for India, particularly after an injury layoff.

"You can't just play with a doctor's certificate. Washington Sundar seems to be injured after every two or three series,"

Sundar Recovering From Hamstring Injury

Sundar's latest setback occurred during India's third ODI against England in July, when he picked up a hamstring injury.

He has since been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence.

That recovery period means the Afghanistan series could mark Sundar's return to competitive international cricket.

Srikkanth's comments have therefore placed additional focus on whether the all-rounder will be able to handle the demands of a three-match T20I series.

India Name Strong Squad For Afghanistan Series

India have selected a strong squad for the series, with Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan among the batting options.

Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Sundar provide all-round depth, while the bowling attack includes Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.