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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain To India’s Trophy Celebration After 3-0 Sweep

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain To India’s Trophy Celebration After 3-0 Sweep

Shreyas Iyer invited Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran to join India’s trophy celebrations after their 3-0 T20I series sweep. Watch video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India captain Shreyas Iyer invited Afghanistan skipper to celebrations.
  • Iyer included Ibrahim Zadran in the team’s victory photograph.
  • India dominated final match with Abhishek Sharma's stunning 108.
  • Gesture mirrored India's 2018 Test victory photo tradition.

India captain Shreyas Iyer won praise for a sportsmanlike gesture after his side completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Afghanistan in Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

India sealed the series with a commanding 127-run victory in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the post-match presentation, Iyer received the Friendship Cup before turning his attention towards Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran.

Iyer Brings Zadran Into India's Celebrations

Instead of keeping the trophy celebrations limited to the Indian camp, Iyer called Zadran over to the podium and invited the Afghanistan skipper to share the moment with his team.

The two captains subsequently carried the trophy towards the champions' board, where the Indian players had gathered for their team photograph. Iyer also made sure Zadran remained part of the picture, producing a notable moment between the two sides.

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Invites Zadran To India's Trophy Celebration

The gesture came after India had completely dominated the final match of the series. Abhishek Sharma provided the biggest highlight with a stunning 108 off just 34 deliveries, smashing 11 sixes and nine fours.

Sanju Samson added a half-century, scoring 50 from 35 balls, as India posted 221/7 after being sent into bat. Afghanistan struggled in the chase and were dismissed for 94 in 14.1 overs, giving India a 127-run win.

Iyer Recreates Special India-Afghanistan Moment

Iyer's gesture also echoed an earlier moment involving India and Afghanistan. During the teams' historic 2018 Test, stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane had invited Afghanistan captain and his teammates to join India's victory photograph.

Almost nine years later, Iyer offered Zadran a similar invitation following another India series triumph.

India ultimately dominated the three-match Friendship Cup series on the field, but the final celebrations were marked by a gesture that brought both teams together for a memorable photograph.

Frequently Asked Questions

What notable gesture did Shreyas Iyer make after India's victory?

India captain Shreyas Iyer invited Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran to join India's trophy celebration and team photograph. This sportsmanlike gesture brought both teams together after the series.

What was the outcome of the T20I series between India and Afghanistan?

India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Afghanistan. They secured a commanding 127-run victory in the third and final match.

Were there any standout performances in the final T20I match?

Abhishek Sharma scored a stunning 108 runs off just 34 deliveries, including 11 sixes. Sanju Samson also contributed a half-century with 50 runs from 35 balls.

Has a similar sportsmanlike gesture occurred between these teams before?

Yes, during their historic 2018 Test, stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane invited Afghanistan's captain and teammates to join India's victory photograph. Iyer's gesture echoed this earlier moment.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cricket Ibrahim Zadran Shreyas Iyer T20I INdia Vs AFghanistan Friendship Cup
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