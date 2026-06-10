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HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Injury Blow! India Star Ruled Out Of Afghanistan ODI Series: Report

Hardik Pandya Injury Blow! India Star Ruled Out Of Afghanistan ODI Series: Report

India's plans ahead of the Afghanistan ODI series might have been hit by fresh fitness concerns as Hardik Pandya is reportedly rendered out of action.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya could miss India vs Afghanistan ODIs due to fresh injury.
  • Rohit Sharma reportedly cleared fitness benchmarks.
  • Virat Kohli suffered hamstring injury, consequently missing Afghanistan ODIs.

Hardik Pandya Injury Update: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after reportedly suffering a fresh fitness setback. According to ANI, Pandya had previously received clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) facility and had submitted his fitness report to the board ahead of the team's departure. However, concerns reportedly surfaced during his final training session before leaving the CoE.

"He was declared fit by COE and sent his fitness report to the Board two days before, but after his final session before leaving COE, he had some issues about his fitness", a source told ANI.

Hardik Pandya Dealing With Injury Since IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, as well as Rohit Sharma picked up injuries during the latest IPL season. Since then, the duo has been working towards regaining full fitness ahead of India's upcoming international assignments.

Rohit has been recovering from a hamstring problem that affected him during the tournament, while back spasms had rendered Pandya out of action.

Both did return on the field for MI before the tournament wrapped-up, but don't appear to have regain complete fitness given these reports. Notably, India's injury concerns don't just end there.

Virat Kohli Out Of IND vs AFG ODIs

The Men in Blue have also been forced to contend with the absence of Virat Kohli, who suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final.

The setback occurred as RCB completed a successful defence of their championship crown, beating Gujarat Titans in the final.

That being said, as things stand, reports suggest Rohit Sharma has cleared the necessary fitness benchmarks at the BCCI CoE. However, the board is yet to issue an official confirmation regarding his availability for selection.

Read More: Will Rohit Sharma Play IND vs AFG ODIs? Check Latest Update

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hardik Pandya available for the Afghanistan ODI series?

Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a fresh fitness setback experienced during his final training session.

When did Hardik Pandya's injury issues start?

Hardik Pandya has been dealing with injury since the IPL 2026 season. He had suffered from back spasms during the tournament.

Which other key Indian player is injured for the Afghanistan ODIs?

Virat Kohli will also miss the IND vs AFG ODIs due to a hamstring injury. He sustained this during the IPL 2026 final.

Has Rohit Sharma cleared his fitness tests?

Reports suggest Rohit Sharma has cleared the necessary fitness benchmarks at the BCCI CoE. However, official confirmation regarding his availability is still pending.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
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